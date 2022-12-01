The Santos team is one of the best talent trainers in recent years within the MX League, the team from the north of the country has exported high-quality youth players to the most powerful teams in the country, as well as to the European market and its Cantera has become one of the most coveted within Mexico, having for example today one of the best full-backs in the entire championship within its ranks.
Omar Campos, who was discovered by Guillermo Almada, has been at a high level in Mexican soccer for a couple of years, even reaching the Mexican National Team, the 20-year-old has an outstanding attacking capacity and with the passage of time he polishes his virtues in defense, which is why in Mexico the most powerful teams in the MX League have been interested in signing the left back, however, in Santos they refuse to place him within the local market.
According to information from sources close to the Torreón group, Grupo Orlegi has struggled to resist the powerful offers they have received within Mexico for Campos, mainly from a team, the Águilas del América, a club that wanted Omar with all its might. However, in Santos they consider that the defender’s potential has not reached its limit, therefore he will be on the squad for at least 6 more months and then there will be a willingness to transfer him, but only to the European market.
