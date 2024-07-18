“It is unacceptable that 50% of women do not respond to mammography screening: there are approximately 6 million between the ages of 45 and 75”, but in the South the percentages are much lower. “The advantages of adhering to screening are clear not only for women, but also for the National Health Service. For women it is obvious: a reliable detection is carried out. For the NHS, it is equally obvious: it costs less to monitor a healthy person than to treat someone who finds an advanced tumor”. This was stated by Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia and on the board of Fondazione Aiom, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, today in Rome, at the presentation of the national campaign ‘Tumors, choose prevention’, promoted by the Fondazione Aiom with the unconditional contribution of Daiichi Sankyo Italy.

In addition to participating in this initiative, “as an association – continues D’Antona – we are pushing forward at the ministry level, with a policy brief, the request to unify the screening age: in some regions it is 45 and in others 50. The other thing we are committed to is the promotion of less obsolete tools than the letter for the call to screening. Here there is a barrier that must be regulated with the privacy guarantor. Some regions – he explains – have started to promote access to screening with digital means. Lazio has activated an operation, with Federfarma for screening for colorectal cancer, cervical cancer and mammography”. Something similar was done “in Lombardy with Ambra Angiolini” as a testimonial for mammographic screening “for women who, while waiting for the call, could leave their data on the dedicated portal to be contacted. Puglia has also set up a reception platform with spontaneous indication of the patient who, if he or she meets the screening criteria, is called. The hope – he concludes – is that the other Regions will also move in this direction while waiting for national guidelines on the subject of privacy”.