The research “that we have done with our patients, in the 190 locations we also have in Italy”, shows that “from the moment of diagnosis to the entire treatment process, especially when the treatment can be” particularly “heavy, the fact of having a doctor at your side first, but also a psycho-oncologist who accompanies you from the moment of diagnosis onwards, is truly part of the treatment”. This was stated by Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna, speaking today in Milan at the presentation of the national campaign ‘Breast cancer and quality of life’ dedicated to the disease in an advanced or metastatic stage, promoted by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology Foundation (Aiom) with the unconditional contribution of Gilead.

“Last year – explains D’Antona – we published a document with the 5 requests that concern women with metastatic breast cancer. The first is to have specific pathways, to have a psychologist, a good relationship with the nutrition doctor”, as regards “lifestyles, but not least” was the request “to also have an acceleration” of the times for access “to new drugs because, in reality, when they arrive in Italy they have already passed all the different regulatory steps at a European level. Women – he concludes – ask to have an acceleration for the placing on the market of these life-saving drugs”.