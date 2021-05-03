Odysseus carelessly navigates the ocean and perishes in it. But his punishment is not that he drowns in the sea. His fault is not that he takes a risky and unnecessary exit; Dante found them sensible and likeable. It says something about human nature: he wants to know. Odysseus, the military leader, is rightly punished with perpetual hellish punishment for some war crimes before Troy. It is easy to get into wild waters if you dare to venture into the sea of ​​Dante’s comedy.

Perhaps one should give it a try, and one can safely start with hell. It is not the most beautiful part of the world poem, but it brings these powerful scenes: the murder of the adulteress Francesca of Rimini (Canto 5), the dangerous exit of Odysseus, which Dante praises (Canto 26), and the gruesome story of Count Ugolino in Hunger Tower (Canto 33). (I prefer to say: Canto. The word “singing” is correct, but it gives the word the wrong sound for us.) They give a real impression of Dante’s poetry. You can live with that for a while. Then you don’t strive straight away to the climax, to the Paradiso. It is badly involved with astronomy and theology, some lose sight of Beatrice because of it. In addition, this piece is often firmly in the hands of commentary prayer sisters who piously mislead the reader. You will find something religious behind every straw. So: be careful when entering the Paradiso. Save that for later; I propose a simpler way. Think through a little scene. Here is an example of this reading.

Dante saves words where others are talkative

We meet Dante in the Purgatorio. This is not purgatory. There is no fire burning there, it is a steep mountain. The souls of the deceased reflect on their lives as they ascend. They clean themselves of their weaknesses and mistakes by reflecting on themselves and correcting themselves with an eye on the right life. Nothing is done to them from outside. In the fifth Canto, Dante meets the souls of the murdered. Two men tell dramatic stories of their killing and the terrible fate of their corpse. After them a woman speaks up. She says to Dante: “Oh you, when you are back in the world and when you have rested from the long journey … then remember me. I am the pia. Siena brought me out, the Maremma killed me. The man knows that – once he put the ring on me and made me his wife with his gem. “

Dante saves words, and early commentators became chatty here. They dreamed of a castle, which included a count as a murderer. It is said of her husband that he knows, that he is still alive. He could only have seen the murder, the text doesn’t rule that out. We are not given any further information. There remains a residue of artfully created uncertainty, although we do not fluctuate. We are among the murdered. With Dante we only hear of the familiar city of Siena and of death in the notorious wild Maremma. But how briefly is that said: mi fé – disfecemi. A murder story cannot be told more briefly.

Why does Pia want him to remember her after the trip? Prayer sisters are already rushing over again and assuring them that she wants living people to pray for her. Many souls in comparable situations ask for that, it corresponds to Catholic doctrine, and Dante is a Catholic poet, right, but does she want that? In any case, Dante doesn’t say so. Maybe she just wants her fate not to be entirely unknown. The murder took place out in the Maremma without witnesses. Dante says nothing about a lock. It creates a twilight, an ambiguity that increases fear. It’s like Ugolino’s dungeon: we suspect that cannibalism came about, Dante doesn’t say it.

Good advice to Italy’s men

But with Dante’s lack of words, one particular trait is noticeable: Pia doesn’t want to rush him. She doesn’t collapse on him with her request, but wants him to recover from the long journey. This indulgence is unrealistic; he could easily remember her on the way back. The note says something about her: She has fine manners. She doesn’t ask, she asks with empathy. As the educator of Italy, Dante advises robust men not to act imperatively. He shows us Pia as a delicate woman. We feel all the more brutal about their murder. Her name is Pia, and she goes up the Cleansing Mountain and should repent of her sins. But not a word of that. Dante doesn’t make her a saint. She is just a woman with a hard fortune. Students are taught that names are meaningful with Dante. Her name is Pia, but this trail leads nowhere. She does not give her suffering a higher meaning. Wouldn’t she have to forgive her murderer as a “pious one” on the path of salvation?

She does not comfort herself with the paradise that awaits her. She doesn’t talk about her inside. Your fate is complete. Hence the brevity. Six lines – no anger, no gentle submission to the will of God. She is only a victim. But as a woman, she is not frozen in the role of victim. This shows her sympathy for Dante’s hardship on the way back.

I have to stop here. Otherwise I would be too verbose. This is about Dante’s art of sparing words.

Kurt Flasch, born 1930, is a philosopher and translator, also from Dante’s Commedia.