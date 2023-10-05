Dantes Cardosa He became one of the most popular singers in Peru after being a member of The Havana Charanga. From that moment on, he acquired the nickname ‘Ricky Ricón’ and played a key role as lead vocalist. However, even though he spent several years in the salsa group, the Cuban decided to leave it to start a career in cumbia. Team 5 It was the first orchestra to invite him to join its ranks, which marked a sudden change in his musical career. However, this decision was not taken lightly, as there was an important reason behind it.

Learn more details about his move to Group 5 and the reason why he permanently left La Charanga Habanera, even though it was the salsa group of the moment.

YOU CAN SEE: He studied Architecture at UNFV, left PERU and today surprises with a new profession in the US.

Why did Dantes Cardosa leave La Charanga Habanera for Grupo 5?

In an interview for journalist Carlos Orozco, the artist revealed that one of the best contracts of his career was with Grupo 5, since, although La Charanga Habanera enjoyed great popularity in those years and he was the vocalist, “he did not earn ” a lot of money.

“Yes, I think so (it was one of the best contracts with Grupo 5) because in Charanga (Habanera), it’s not like I earned a lot of money. We singers can say that we earned, at the time, and I was one of those who earned the most because I was the leading voice. It was 100 dollars per concert and Charanga Habanera sold 20,000, 25,000 dollars in Peru,” said Cardosa.

Dantes Cardosa is one of the most beloved singers in Peru. Photo: Dantes Cardosa/Instagram/Group 5

Along these lines, the Cuban highlighted that, although he was the “main face” of the salsa band, the payment he received “did not fit him.” Therefore, after the offer from Group 5, he decided to join the orchestra; since, in this way, he would earn much more and could give a better quality of life to his family.

“So, one was the face and it didn’t add up (the payments). I always came from a very humble family, since I was a child I went through many jobs. So I liked their proposal (from Group 5) and I said here I’m going to be able to give it give more priority to my family, so that they don’t have so much work, I’m going to earn much more,” he said.

#Dantes #Cardosa #reveals #left #Charanga #Habanera #Grupo #quotThe #payments #balancequot