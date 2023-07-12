No, it’s nobody, but it’s not somebody either. Florestan.

Before the opposition crisisunable in five years to organize a competitive leadership and a government alternativegrew the figure of Dante Delgado and his party, Movimiento Ciudadanoto the point of making him the object of desire and a decisive factor in next year’s presidential succession.

And yes, it was the presidents PRIthe unpresentable Alejandro Morenowhich with two slaps, which in its coarseness calls otherwise, has, and Marko Corteswith their limitations, those who from their partisan monopolies prevented Mexicans from having a real option of changing the government in 2024.

If they, with their personal, political and financial intereststhose who lost the elections in 23 states for putting their petty ambitions first to the democratic health of the Nation, are the ones who today lead a opposition coalition that, with them, will have the same fate: the defeat.

Yes, in that wasteland, they seized the spoils of their parties but also their perks and money, beyond a real possibility of opposition who want to build at the last minute based on characters and not on prestige, which they lack.

Thus, they left the entire scenario to a smaller force, which they made decisive, Citizen movement and its creator, Delgado Dante, who yesterday assured me that on December 5 he will have a presidential candidate, opening the possibility of being himself but also that in February there would be a kind of primary, with the so-called opposition front, to decide on a single candidate.

And all for the Morenos and the Cutsmerchants who will have to answer.

For now in the opposition, in his hell, the infidel of the scale is Dante.

remnants

1. HUGS.- The president dedicated, as he is, to the presidential succession, recognized that the protesters that since the weekend they set fire chilpancingoandrun by organized crimethe squirrels, and called on them not to be manipulated, which is easy to say from his palace armored by the military. But let’s see, go there;

2. CAPES.- That good town that kidnapping to fifteen people, between state troopers and national guards and that with the Rino, which they stole, they broke into Chilpancingo government palace, were the same ones who negotiated with the government secretary of Guerrero to release the victims. That is to say, the government does negotiate with representatives of organized crime; and

3. ATTEMPT.- The one that Tuesday morning have executed nine tenants of the Central de Abasto de Toluca and then the warehouse where the bodies were dumped was set on fire, it has the indelible signature of the organized crime. But there they insist that he was a reckoning among tenants, what it is to want to lower gravity and reality.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

