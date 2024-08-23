Dante: plot, cast and streaming of the film by Pupi Avati on Rai 3

Dante is the film by Pupi Avati broadcast tonight, Friday 23 August 2024, on Rai 3 at 9.20 pm. The film, inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s book Trattatello in laude di Dante, narrates the life of the poet Dante Alighieri as told by Boccaccio himself: the film’s plot is inspired by Avati’s novel L’alta Fantasia, Boccaccio’s journey to discover Dante. The protagonists are Alessandro Sperduti and Sergio Castellitto. Below is all the information, the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film sees Boccaccio engaged in the writing of the “Trattatello in Laude di Dante” and, during the writing, retraces the life of the father of the Italian language, focusing on the events that most marked his existence. It is 1321 when Dante dies in Ravenna, far from his homeland, Florence. About thirty years later, in 1350 to be precise, Boccaccio is assigned the task of traveling to Ravenna to deliver 10 gold florins in the name of the captains of the Orsanmichele company into the hands of Suor Beatrice, Alighieri’s daughter. Starting from Florence, headed for Ravenna, the poet of the Decameron retraces part of the path taken by Dante in the last years of his exile.

During the journey to the monastery of Santo Stefano degli Ulivi, Boccaccio has the opportunity to meet several people more or less close to Dante, including those who welcomed him during his exile, those who instead distanced him and, finally, the poet’s daughter. It is in this way that Boccaccio learns more details about Alighieri’s life and manages to reconstruct his existence and narrate the story of the great poet to posterity.

Dante: the cast of the film

An ensemble cast for the film Dante by Pupi Avati, starring Alessandro Sperduti, Sergio Castellitto, Enrico Lo Verso, Alessandro Haber, Nico Toffoli, Gianni Cavina, Leopoldo Mastelloni, Ludovica Pedetta, Romano Reggiani, Carlotta Gamba, Paolo Graziosi, Mariano Rigillo, Patrizio Pelizzi, Valeria D’Obici, Giulio Pizzirani, Erica Blanc, Morena Gentile, Milena Vukotic. Below are all the actors and the characters they play.

Sergio Castellitto: John Boccaccio

Alessandro Sperduti: Dante as a young man

Carlotta Gamba: Beatrice Portinari

Enrico Lo Verso: Donato of the Albanzani

Nico Toffoli: Sir Manetto Donati

Ludovica Pedetta: Gemma Donati as a young girl

Erika Blanc: Gemma Donati as an old woman

Alessandro Haber: Abbot of Vallombrosa

Mariano Rigillo: Meneghino Mezzani

Paolo Graziosi: Alighiero of Bellincione

Leopoldo Mastelloni: Boniface VIII

Antonella Ferrari: Mother of Violante

Patrizio Pelizzi: Fazio from Micciole

Rino Rodio: Simone de’ Bardi (Beatrice Portinari’s husband)

Valeria D’Obici: Sister Beatrice

Roman Reggiani: Guido Cavalcanti

Patrizia Salis: Cilia by Gherardo Caponsacchi, mother of Beatrice

Giulio Pizzirani: Dante as an old man

Gianni Cavina: Piero Garden

Morena Gentile: Goitered Woman

Cesare Cremonini: Lottery

Sofia Vittoria Renzi: Sister Beatrice

Valentina P. Lombardi: Dante’s prostitute

Rita Carlini: Cionella Alighieri

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Dante live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – August 23, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming or on demand via the RaiPlay.it platform.