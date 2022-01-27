Sinaloa.- An adviser to the national president of Citizen Movement, Dante Delgado, directly called the deputy without a party, Adolfo Beltran Corrales, for start talks with him to join the project of the 2024 electionas well as already they called him to join the PRI, ex-governors, ex-senators, ex-deputies and important leaders who want him in their partisan jobs.

Deputy Beltrán Corrales advanced in the next electoral process and will be in another political institute, but said that he will analyze the possibility of joining MC or another political party, but it will still take several months for a decision.

“I have no reason not to leave, I think it is a good space for participation and reflection. I have been participating in politics for 27 years and I intend to continue in it, and I think I can continue to contribute to one party or another,” he said.

He ruled out that his decision will not be based on what they offer, because the party system is worn out and differences are made by people.

Read more: The PAN of the Permanent Delegation of the Congress of Sinaloa is left out; Beltrán Corrales resigns from the party

He said that possibly in the next few days he will be attending the invitation of the state leader of the Sinaloa Citizen Movement, Sergio Félix Torres, who organized the orange week for him, but he will analyze everything. He recognized that it is not easy to start as a deputy without a party.