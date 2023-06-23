Dante Contreras. Courtesy

The tenured professor of the Department of Economics of the Faculty of Economics and Business (FEN) of the University of Chile and deputy director of the Center for the Study of Conflict and Social Cohesion (COES), Dante Contreras, has studied poverty, inequality, income distribution, social policies and the economics of education. In this interview with EL PAÍS, which takes place just as the problems facing the education system are being debated in Chile, the doctor in Economics from the University of California analyzes in depth the characteristics of this crisis that, according to him, is being observed “for a long time”.

Q. The economist Sergio Urzúa told EL PAÍS: “In education, we are facing a catastrophe rarely seen in our history. What we are seeing today is unprecedented.”

R. I don’t agree. The serious situation has been going on for many years. If there is a catastrophe, we have lived through it for a long time. It is a more permanent problem than a temporary one.

Q. The scores of the national test, Simce, plummeted, as we learned a few days ago.

R. A drop in scores was totally to be expected. What surprised me the most was the surprise of the people. And the second: the reaction of the political class and the analysts was inadequate, because we have had the problem for a long time. The surprise, therefore, seems a bit artificial to me.

Q. How would you characterize, then, what happens?

R. In Chile there is a significant gap in internal quality between students of different socioeconomic levels. We have a significant inequality of learning and results between students who attend municipal establishments, subsidized and private paid. This situation is complex and serious, because the vast majority of our children go to public, subsidized establishments and, nevertheless, later, in the most selective universities, places are available for students from paid private establishments. A very large and significant internal inequality is generated, with long-term consequences.

Q. Which is it?

R. The wage gaps that are subsequently generated, for example, are irreversible. In a country with high inequality like the one Chile has, the educational system reproduces that inequality contemporary and generationally. A second issue is related to the external gap.

Q. What does it consist of?

R. The educational levels exhibited in Chile and Latin America are far below those of the most developed countries, which we aspire to be like. There is a very significant lag in Chile and in the region. When the two parameters are taken together, the internal gap and the external gap, therefore, the drawing that appears is very precarious.

Q. What consequences do these problems have on the education system for Chile and Latin America?

R. It has future consequences for competitiveness, opportunities, sociopolitical stability, respect for democracy. There are a number of consequences associated with the educational system and what this system is producing today.

Q. How big is the Chilean gap?

R. There are different metrics and it is well documented. A student who enters a public establishment has very little chance of competing on equal terms with someone who enters a paid private school and this will have permanent consequences in her life cycle.

Q. What about social mobility in Chile?

R. Chile exhibits low social mobility. If you were born into a high-income household, it is very possible that you will remain in a high-income status. If you were born into a low-income household, it is very likely that you will remain in that condition. The Chilean educational system does not allow breaking this chain of social persistence. And when you have a society with high levels of inequality like Chile has and low levels of social mobility, it is a very complex situation from the point of view of equal opportunities.

Q. Without correcting this scenario of inequities in the educational system, is it possible for Chile to stop being an unequal country?

R. It’s not possible. And it is not possible to achieve development either. There are no developed countries with this structure of high inequality and low social mobility. In developed countries, in general, people, regardless of their origin, have many more opportunities than those exhibited in a country like Chile. Concepts such as inequality, social mobility and development are closely linked. And the key that would allow you to break these balances has to do with education, which plays a key role. But unfortunately, despite having this sharp and clear diagnosis many years ago, it has been impossible to reach political agreements and generate the necessary resources to significantly change this situation.

Q. Isn’t the crisis recent?

R. This photograph that I describe is many years old. And this is correlated with the student protests of 2006, the university protests in 2011 and the social outbreak of 2019. This is a situation that has been dragging on for a long time and that, unfortunately, our political class and our intellectuals have been incapable of resolving.

Q. Where does it originate?

R. An important reform that was made during the dictatorship was the privatization of education. Resources were taken from the public sector and there was no compensation for levels of vulnerability. Only with the return to democracy in 1990 did more resources begin to be injected into vulnerable schools. Therefore, this school lag is an accumulation of policies that have not taken care of the education of the people and, especially, of boys and girls. And with the return to democracy, efforts have been made, but they have been insufficient to reverse this situation.

Q. Was it a mistake to finance free higher education in the second government of Michelle Bachelet (2014-2018), given that the gaps are mainly in the school stage?

R. The logical order is to invest first in the early stages of development, then to the higher stages. Now, conditional on financing tertiary education, it must (and was done) favor students from the most vulnerable 50%.

Q. Is inequality in the school system equally great throughout the region?

R. Throughout Latin America there is an elite education very different from the rest. However, this does not happen in Europe, for example, where there is a much more egalitarian educational system, with more resources, better-prepared teachers, and more involved educational communities. Educational results in Europe are much more equitable than in Latin America. And it is our region that has a significant deficit of competitiveness and equity.

Q. That doesn’t sound good about the future.

R. Tomorrow, when we face increasingly interrelated, globalized economies that demand human capital, the region will show a significant lag compared to what is happening in the most developed countries. And that will have consequences not only for competitiveness and efficiency, but also for internal equity in each of our countries. Therefore, they are relevant issues that must be addressed.

Q. At least in the case of Chile, where does a solution come from?

R. The pandemic only aggravated this situation and its consequences are going to hit us for a while. Something similar happened in the United States, with even more resources than what is here. The school lag left behind by the pandemic is a global phenomenon and will be an additional burden that must be addressed.

Q. How important is it that Chile has been one of the countries that had schools closed the longest due to the pandemic?

R. It was important, both in negative results and the signal that is delivered. And in this scenario, there are elements that we will have to consider. Starting, more resources. A country like Chile, which wants to improve productivity, efficiency and equity, will have to invest in it and, therefore, I regret the discussion in Chile about the tax reform.

Q. Both the opposition and the Chilean businessmen are resisting a fiscal pact.

R. That the right and the business world are subtracted from this discussion is not healthy and this position does not look at the long term. Those positions, only thinking about growth, are short-term. Investing in education is a key issue and they are long-term policies that should be pushed much harder.

Q. Does the solution to the educational crisis necessarily go through a tax reform?

R. In a country like Chile, with high levels of inequality, there are many things to attend to: pensions, hospital waiting lists, children left behind by the pandemic. There is probably no other alternative than resorting to a tax reform to address this, because more resources are going to be needed. Now, it must be made clear that fiscal responsibility is also required, so it is not just about spending more, but about spending well.

Q. Do you understand some of the arguments of those who reject a reform?

R. I have a hard time understanding them. If we want to persist on the current path, we can. But that will not lead Chile to development, because growth is not the same as development.

Q. How many generations have suffered the consequences of inequalities in education and how many will still have to experience them, because these are slow changes.

R. You touch an important key. And it has to do with the speed of the reforms. The pensions began to be discussed in Chile in 2003 and we are already in 2023 and we still do not have a reform. And this slowness has long-term consequences on people’s opportunities.