Mexico City.– In front of his 27 federal deputies and five senators, the national leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, Dante Delgado, asked for consistency in not supporting regressive reforms and becoming a real opposition to the 4T.

A few hours before the installation of the Congress of the Union, the member of the MC warned them that they have a great responsibility, since obtaining 11 percent of the vote was no small feat.

“We are going to try to build a project with a vision of the future and of greatness for the new generations, to build the new opposition that this country is waiting for and to know that, if everyone bends, we will once again have a hegemonic regime like the PRI that lasted more than 70 years. And that will be the responsibility of this generation. “We have to demonstrate consistency in Movimiento Ciudadano,” he said.

The leader said he was happy about the progress his party made in this election, but sad to have “unworthy” and “low-class” councilors and magistrates who supported Morena, PVEM and PT in having an illegal qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies and taking away 14 senatorial seats in the upper house.

He even announced that he will write a book to make known the “level of stupidity” of councilors and magistrates, who will be remembered for committing the worst atrocity against the country’s democracy. “Not realizing that they are giving away 51 seats to the Green Party that did not deserve them under any circumstances, and 38 to the Labor Party. What stupidity! Allowing Morena to overreact with the victories it obtained,” he indicated. He questioned where Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dignity and consistency were when, in the past, he was the one who complained the most about this type of cheating, and now he not only repeats them, but they are more offensive. An example of the deception, he stressed, was that minutes after the Court gave its ruling, the PVEM returned 15 deputies to Morena, so the 4T, he said, are “traitors to the country.” “In the face of this, we have to be the real opposition of the country. You have also suffered this in the local congresses, because what the hand does is the tail and that is what you have been doing on the instructions of the Superior Court, which I repeat, is the worst of all that have existed in the democratic life of Mexico. “In the face of this, Movimiento Ciudadano has to rise up and I invite you to rise up with dignity, with class. Those who are representatives in Congress should have the strength to say every time they take the stand, I am worth four times more than you. “We were not given any seats, you were given them out of sycophancy, out of servility, out of perversion,” he said. After the INE took away his plurinominal senatorship for gender equality reasons to give it to former PRD member Amalia García, Dante assured that his battle in this process was not to have a seat. “I was not going to take any legal action to hurt her right to be a senator. She knows that. I told him in private and I said it in public, because Movimiento Ciudadano does fight for parity and it proves it in the facts,” he harangued. While the former presidential candidate, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, assured that the orange benches must show that they are different from the other parties. “(This) is the largest bench, for its consistency, for its clarity, for its agenda, that this country has and that has the objective of being a bench that makes history, that changes the spaces where they will be representing us, that dignifies the legislative work, that differentiates itself from the other political expressions,” he said.