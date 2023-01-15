Sangiuliano: “Dante is the founder of right-wing thought in Italy”. Big controversy

“The founder of right-wing thought in Italy was Dante Alighieri. The right has culture, it just has to affirm it”. There is an immediate controversy over the words spoken by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiulianoduring his speech at the ‘Ready, candidates to go’ event, organized by the Brothers of Italy in Milan, in view of the upcoming regional elections.

“If Minister Sangiuliano has to go and bother Dante to find a cultural reference to the right, the culture minister has some problems with history and Meloni has some problems with the choice of ministers,” he wrote on Twitter. Raffaella Paitapresident of the Action-Italia Viva group in the Senate.

“Minister Sangiuliano at least leave Dante alone. We understand that he is an excellent source of publicity and that the Minister likes to pronounce words freely, but let’s not bother the father of the Italian language for laughable and caricatured analyses”, he says instead Irene Manzi, Pd group leader in the culture commission, “instead of thinking about governing, inflation that eats up wages, petrol that increases, they take possession – without fear of seeming ridiculous – even of Dante”. “If it weren’t a dramatic moment for the country, it would be laughable. The improbable words of Minister Sangiuliano clearly indicate the quality of the Meloni executive: lots of talk and zero facts”, adds Manzi.

“We cannot explain how Minister Sangiuliano was able to consider the great poet as ‘the founder of right-wing thought in Italy’. The fact would be enough that Dante was with the white Guelphs and those who exiled him are the blacks: any other consideration is superfluous “, argues the co-spokesperson of Green Europe and deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Angelo Bonelli“for this reason the Minister of Culture makes wrong cultural references, because he should know that Dante was forced into exile in 1302 precisely because he was a soldier in the White Guelphs and wanted a secular state, he harshly attacked the transformism of politics and hoped for the regulatory function of law and the sociality of man, themes that are not typical of Giorgia Meloni’s right. So we advise the minister to leave Dante alone, because the cultural references of the right today are Trump and Bolsonaro. “

