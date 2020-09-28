Louis Pasteur did not believe in luck, but just in good spirits prepared. In that of Louis Pasteur one day germinates this revolutionary idea: to give patients a benign illness, which protects them from fatal illness. The vaccine was then born. The first human being to test it is Joseph Meister, a 9-year-old Alsatian bitten by a rabid dog.

Pasteur inoculates him with the rabies virus and the child survives. We are then in 1885. Pasteur’s discovery gives rise to hope. From all over France, we write to “the one who works miracles“Because at the time, scientists had difficulty explaining the appearance of diseases. Louis Pasteur then demonstrated that they were often the consequence of the presence of invisible organisms: microbes. In 1888, the Institut Pasteur was created. The foundation was then financed by private donations and for more than 130 years, we have studied infectious diseases.

The JT

The other subjects of the news