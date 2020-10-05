On October 5, 1994, the lifeless bodies of 23 people emerged from the rubble of two charred chalets in the village of Cheiry, Switzerland. 100 kilometers further on, at Salvan, 25 corpses are discovered in the same circumstances. What these macabre discoveries have in common: all the victims belong to the Order of the Solar Temple. The thesis of collective suicide is advanced. The followers ingested a powerful cocktail of drugs. A firing system started the fire a few hours later. The victims die of suffocation or burns, some are found with a bullet in the head.



Among the bodies, those of the two gurus: lBelgian doctor, Luc Jouret and the French, Joseph Di Mambro, former jeweler. Ten years older early on, they founded the Order of the Solar Temple, a mixture of knights of the Templars and a post-apocalyptic sect. The final goal: the “transit“as they call it, towards the star Sirius, to flee a world on the brink of apocalypse.

