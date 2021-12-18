Most Brazilians who lived in the 1990s remember the famous Danoninho Ice commercial. The classic advertisement showed children making yogurt into ice cream in a cup in the Arctic. After years out of the shelves, the product returns with a new proposal.

Now, the product will be offered in the “to take away” version. The format allows consumption both in a creamy, traditional, and frozen form. In addition, the brand features the tutti-frutti flavor, in addition to the traditional strawberry.

In a statement, Danone stressed that the goal is to cause nostalgia for its older audience, who were children when the brand’s first campaign was aired. Danone’s new campaign was conceived by D-Studio, in-house assembled by the agencies Oliver, Soko and VMLY&R.

The campaign also features Jonas Kimio Isiki, the actor who played the character who was marked as the face of Danoninho Ice. To present the launch to the public, the brand will invest in actions with content creators, well-known family names and young parents, famous on TikTok.

