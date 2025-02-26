Danone wants to buy other companies while providing more price increases for dairy and packaging

The French giant Danone is planning acquisitions. He will do it after an exercise in which he has triggered his net benefit and, with it, the money he has in cash. The French dairy group closed 2024 with a positive result, of more than 2,000 million euros. With this, you have available, to spend, more than 3,000 million, so making acquisitions is feasible.

A dispressed EU prepares for the impact of Trump’s tariffs

“We want to get ahead of the acquisitions,” said his CEO, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, at the conference with analysts that Reuters collects.

He did not indicate concrete objectives, but he did cite as possible foci the “specialized nutrition.” There they can enter both feeding products for babies or children, and adults linked to intolerances, for example. A segment in which the focus already has because it ensures that, in the United States, the growth of its activity has been based on the takeoff of high protein products.

In the last year, Danone fired his benefit 129%, because the previous year he was harmed by the cost rise. He has also continued to raise prices. As noted in its presentation, on average, 1.3%. And its comparable sales grew 4.3%, up to 27,376 million euros.

“Almost normal inflation”

Danone speaks of new price increases, although it provides inflation to be less intense than in previous exercises. “We foresee by 2025 what I would call almost normal inflation, which will remain in a reasonable range,” the Financial Responsible for the multinational, Jürgen Esser said at the same conference.

“From what we know today, this inflation will be mainly driven by milk, dairy ingredients and some containers components,” he added. All at a time marked by uncertainty, especially after the wave of tariffs announced by Donald Trump after his arrival in the presidency of the United States.

Coca-Cola, after Trump’s tariffs: “If aluminum is more expensive, we will emphasize plastic bottles”



“We live in a volatile world, so there could be some ups and downs,” said Danone’s financial manager. These ups and downs, he said, “could come from energy” and, also, “possible tariffs,” he said without giving more details. Other multinationals have explained that they can change their business if they raise tolls to trade. For example, Coca-Cola has acknowledged that, if aluminum prices rise, it will manufacture less cans and more plastic bottles.