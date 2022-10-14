





By Silvia Aloisi and Richa Naidu

PARIS (Reuters) – Danone will relinquish control of its Russian dairy business in a decision that could have an impact of up to 1 billion euros in write-offs, the company said on Friday.

The company will divest a business that represents about 90% of its operations in Russia, where it will maintain a child nutrition unit.

“This is the best option to ensure the long-term continuity of local business,” Danone said in a statement, adding that the Russian dairy unit accounted for about 5% of the group’s net sales in the first nine months of the year.

A source close to the matter said Danone may retain a stake in the dairy business, Russia’s biggest. The company did not disclose to whom the unit will be transferred, while a Russian analyst identified several potential stakeholders.

“The board of directors has just started a process that will lead to a transaction that could be a full or partial sale. But at the end of this process, Danone’s goal is to no longer operate the business and not have effective control,” said the source.

Danone shares rose more than 1% in early trading, with analysts welcoming the news and saying it could herald a broader overhaul of its operations.

“Russia is clearly an asset they had to get out of,” Pierre Tegner, an analyst at brokerage Oddo BHF, said in a note. “It’s not just because Russia is a low-margin, low-growth business. It’s mainly because this asset has generated a lot of distraction over the last 11 years for senior management.”

Other areas where the group could review non-core operations include liquid milk and staple dairy products in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Morocco, Tegner said, as well as organic milk in the United States, baby meals in France and Italy, as well as small operations. of water bottling in Spain and Poland.

Mikhail Mishchenko, head of Russia’s Dairy Market Research Center, named three potential local suitors: Econiva, Komos and Molvest.

Mishchenko said he believed the most likely winner would be Econiva, one of the country’s biggest milk suppliers, which also has state support.

But assets can also be divided and distributed among market participants, he said.

The three Russian companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Danone declined to comment.







