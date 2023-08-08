Produits Frais Laitiers Iberia, the parent company of the Danone group in Spain, earned 10.8 million in 2022, 36.8% less than in the previous year (17.1 million). The reduction in net result occurred despite the fact that the company achieved a 9.6% increase in turnover, which went from 768.9 million in 2021 to 842.9 million last year. The lower profit obtained, explains the management report, “is mainly explained by the impact (…) related to the Local First project”. This is how Danone’s global restructuring plan was baptized, which was presented at the end of 2020 as a delivery of greater autonomy for the business units of each country and was accompanied, with the usual justification of the elimination of duplication, closely of 2,000 layoffs.

However, layoffs, early retirement and other personnel expenses derived from the restructuring were less in 2022, 34.1 million euros, than in the previous year, when they exceeded 51 million. This caused the amount allocated to the payment of salaries to also drop, which went from 130.6 million in 2021 to 104.9 million last year. And this despite the fact that the company had more employees, since the average number rose from 1,283 to 1,324. Of them, 60 (56 in 2021) were managers, although the accounts do not detail the remuneration of senior management, which a year earlier amounted to 7.5 million. “During 2022, the Company has reassessed the terms to consider a worker as senior management for these purposes and has considered that the Company does not have senior management given that the main strategic lines are indicated by the Group”, justifies the annual report .

The accounts are not presented consolidated because that is what the Paris-based parent company does. But a novelty in the Spanish structure is that in 2022 the parent company absorbed the subsidiary Industrias Lácteas de Canarias SA After its integration, the only relevant stake that the Spanish parent company has left in the group is the 97% it owns in Danone Portugal. As associated companies, Aguas Danone (with a 37.22% stake) and Salvesen Logistica (50%) remained.

The integration of the business in the Canary Islands with that of the rest of Spain may help to explain not only the increase in personnel or turnover, but also the worsening of the financial result. The island subsidiary contributed almost 3.9 million in dividends in 2021 that last year, when they merged, were no longer computed. Meanwhile, the financial income of Produits Frais Laitiers Iberia, which also includes the income received from the French parent company, fell to 16.5 million euros compared to 22.8 million for the year (-27.6%) . And financial expenses, in a more favorable context for currencies but generally more expensive credit, rose last year.

Operationally, beyond the increase in billing, the integration of the Canary Islands business meant that the parent company’s sales outside mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands increased. In fact, they went from 1% in 2021 to 7% last year. This reduced the percentage of the rest of national sales (from 84% to 76%) and at the same time increased billing to other EU countries by two points, which stood at 17%. By type, sales of fermented milk (where most of its dairy products are included) went from representing 73% in 2021 to 75% last year. Those two points of gain were reduced in yogurts and plant-based drinks (from 15% to 13%). Desserts (8%) and fresh cheeses (4%) remained unchanged.

