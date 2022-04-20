Danone has stopped deliveries of products under the Evian and Alpro brands

Danone has decided to partially stop deliveries to Russia, we are talking about products under the Evian and Alpro brands. reporting companies. The company decided to “focus on the main dairy products, children’s and clinical nutrition.”

In addition, a decision was made to stop any new investments, including advertising and promotions. “Danone does not receive cash, dividends or profits in Russia and will donate all profits generated in the country to humanitarian organizations,” the company said.