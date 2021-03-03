The investment funds, which have been asking for several weeks the departure of the CEO of Danone (read our edition of March 3), Emmanuel Faber, deplore that the board of directors decided, on Monday, to keep him as president, in letters consulted Wednesday by AFP. “We urge the board to review its position”, writes the American fund Artisan Partners, Danone’s third shareholder with around 3% of the capital. This and the Bluebell Capital fund are in the process of increasing the stock market valuation of the agri-food giant, by selling activities. They suggest that the former boss of electrical equipment manufacturer Legrand, Gilles Schnepp, also 487th fortune in France, be appointed chairman of the board. He has just been appointed vice-chairman of the board. S. G.