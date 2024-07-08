The world of Hollywood movies is usually a busy one for the workers, whether it is for actors, directors, makeup artists, and other staff members, so you might think that all these people do not have any kind of hobbies. However, there are those who take the time for activities outside of film, and some of them have video games among their favorites, at least that is the case with the star of the Machete franchise, Danny Trejo.

This July 8th is the national video game day, and many famous people on social media have revealed their favorite titles, Trejo mentioned one in particular, Animal Crossing: New Horizonswhich has left him for hours in front of that small screen. And since the pandemic, it has become a trend because of what can be done inside, from paying off the debt on a house to doing a complete terraforming to give touches of originality to this space.

Danny Trejo is an American actor, producer, and activist known for his roles in action and crime films. Born on May 16, 1944 in Los Angeles, California, Trejo has had a prolific career and is recognized for his distinctive looks and ability to portray tough, complex characters. He began his film career in an unusual way. After a youth marked by legal troubles and time in prison, he found a new direction when he was hired as an advisor on a film set to teach boxing to an actor. This led to the director casting him in a small role in the film “Runaway Train” (1985). Danny Trejo is an example of redemption and success, having transformed a troubled life into a successful career in Hollywood. His image and iconic roles have made him a beloved and respected figure both on and off screen.

Remember that Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is available in Nintendo Switch.

Via: Gonintendo

Author’s note: It’s particularly surprising that they have time to play between all the activities they must have. Still, it’s great that good old Danny likes Animal Crossing.