While He was driving to the Hard Rock Stadium in The Miami Dolphins On Sunday morning, the team’s star receiver, Tyreek Hill, He was arrested for speeding in a violent actions of the officersand the agent who arrested him, identified as Danny Torres, was assigned to administrative tasks in the face of the controversy surrounding the episode.

Parked on the side of the road, Hill opened the door of his car after the authorities repeatedly asked him to get out of the vehicle, a fact that was recorded by the camera on the uniform of one of the officers, despite the fact that he had his driver license. In light of the action that was the cause of criticism for the violence used, the police last Tuesday identified Torres as the person accused of knocking him down to arrest him, after which Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels decided to assign him to administrative duties.

According to the information shared by The New Herald, Torres received a salary of US$171,000 last year for his duties in law enforcement, plus US$39,000 in overtime payAt the time of the incident, the athlete was driving at a speed of 96.5 kilometres per hour in a busy area where the speed limit is 64 km/h.

For violating the speed limit and driving without a seat belt on, Hill was fined $179 and another $129respectively, signed by the officer Manuel Batista. Later, the athlete was released to attend the game in which the Dolphins won with an outstanding performance by him, and even He joked about the incident during a goal celebration.

The defense of the police officer who arrested Hill

In response to the assignment to administrative duties, Torres’ lawyers requested in a statement that the agent be reassigned to patrol duties.We demand the immediate reinstatement of our client and a full investigation., exhaustive and objective“, as Director Daniels has also argued,” attorneys Anthony Ignacio Alvarez and Israel Reyes wrote.

The agent’s two attorneys are former Miami police officers, and in their statement they said Torres would not comment on the matter. “We urge that refrain from making public statements that may distort our client’s actions and mislead the public about Mr. Hill’s arrest,” they added.