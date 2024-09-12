According to the criteria of
According to the information shared by The New Herald, Torres received a salary of US$171,000 last year for his duties in law enforcement, plus US$39,000 in overtime payAt the time of the incident, the athlete was driving at a speed of 96.5 kilometres per hour in a busy area where the speed limit is 64 km/h.
For violating the speed limit and driving without a seat belt on, Hill was fined $179 and another $129respectively, signed by the officer Manuel Batista. Later, the athlete was released to attend the game in which the Dolphins won with an outstanding performance by him, and even He joked about the incident during a goal celebration.
The defense of the police officer who arrested Hill
In response to the assignment to administrative duties, Torres’ lawyers requested in a statement that the agent be reassigned to patrol duties.We demand the immediate reinstatement of our client and a full investigation., exhaustive and objective“, as Director Daniels has also argued,” attorneys Anthony Ignacio Alvarez and Israel Reyes wrote.
The agent’s two attorneys are former Miami police officers, and in their statement they said Torres would not comment on the matter. “We urge that refrain from making public statements that may distort our client’s actions and mislead the public about Mr. Hill’s arrest,” they added.
#Danny #Torres #police #officer #arrested #Tyreek #Hill
Leave a Reply