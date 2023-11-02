He drives around town and country, heats his space as if his life depends on it and, together with a few volunteers, ensures that thousands of fish see the next morning. Danny Stolk (38) has – as far as we know – the only fish shelter in Europe. And it becomes clear every day that his asylum is needed. “We are under water ourselves, but when you see a dumped fishbowl in front of your door…”
