The comedian was grateful and happy Danny rosales for the reception that the JB program has had on ATV after its premiere last Saturday, February 13. Jorge Benavides’ production surpassed El reventonazo de la Chola, América Televisión’s television magazine that is broadcast in the same time slot.

“We have been leading for two weeks now, we are grateful to the public for their acceptance and we take it with humility. We are a program that we give the public what they ask of us and perhaps that is why it is the success of the space “, he indicated.

Regarding Ernesto Pimentel’s program, the comedian pointed out that it cannot be compared because they do not have the same format.

“We are not competition, because we do different things and different content, but in the same line of comedy,” he said.

He also highlighted a new section on The chola blowout that differentiates them even more from JB on ATV.

“They will do a singing reality show this week, something that we will not do, we do new sequences and we are happy, because the channel is giving us an open letter. Finally, there is an audience for everyone ”, he pointed out to Trome.

On the other hand, the creator of the program Jorge Benavides also welcomed the good reception of the humorous space.

“Even so! A thousand, thousand, thanks to all our followers for their faithful tuning! To continue working hard and even, “he wrote in an Instagram post, along with a photograph of him with a surprised face.

