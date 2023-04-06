Dayanita He has been the main protagonist of all the entertainment portals in Peru after his famous departure from “JB en ATV”. First of all, the comic actress herself confirmed this news through her social networks and even assured that she was already focused on other projects to continue growing in her career as an artist.

However, Alfredo Benavides came forward in the midst of this controversy and denied this version, assuring that the humorist was temporarily separated from the program due to an act of indiscipline. Given this, various media figures have spoken on the subject and the list continues to grow.

Danny Rosales reveals that Dayanita did not apologize to JB

This time it was the turn of Danny Rosales, who revealed the details of a conversation he had with Dayanita. In a conversation with La República, the comedian assured that he advised his still co-worker to apologize to Jorge Benavides after what happened. However, this ultimately did not happen.

“I called her and told her: ‘Dayana, you know what? I’m giving you advice with great humility, go ahead, don’t wait for me to call you, knock on JB’s door and talk to him. It’s one thing to talk on the channel and another thing to talk about him at home, he’s not going to kick you out. I recommended that, but it has not happened. I couldn’t give him more advice, ”she indicated.

Dayanita acknowledges indiscipline in “JB en ATV”

In an interview with Katty Villalobos for her YouTube channel, Dayanita released her version of her separation from “JB en ATV”. The comedian herself acknowledged having committed acts that displeased JB and she also indicated that she continues to belong to the channel 9 program.

“I recognize everything that has happened. They are due to my lack of discipline. What happens is that I have not felt well for months, due to problems I had with a person. (…) I have always confused my work with my personal life. If something happens to me, I grab everyone, and I have to admit that when I don’t feel well, I don’t answer the phone to anyone,” he said.