Danny Rosales and ‘Cachay’ were the protagonists of a tense moment that was recorded on YouTube. The comedians met face to face in the podcast “Speak cause!”, where they were invited so they can talk, solve their differences and reconcile, but things got out of control in the middle of the interview.

Jose Luis accused his partner of “lack of humility”, for which the member of “JB en ATV” asked him to retract.

Conversation between Danny Rosales and ‘Cachay’ gets out of control

The talk was carried on normally until, from one moment to another, the comedians got up from their seats and went to blows. Rosales slapped him So don’t keep criticizing him.

“I have said that the gentleman has a good energy. He is a good person, but he has his flaws”, was what ‘Cachay’ said.

“I prefer that you call me ‘nose’ than that you call me ‘daddy’, friend, daddy. To me with hypocrisies no. With hypocrisies the thing does not work, ”Danny rebuked.

Danny Rosales and ‘Cachay’ filed rough edges

Jose Luis ‘Cachay’ made a mea culpa about his comments that heated up Danny Rosales’ spirits. “I exceeded myself, really,” admitted the remembered traveling comedian.

“I want to apologize to you. About what I said about humility, I have exceeded myself. I admit my mistake. I know that you are humble,” she added.

Similarly, the member of “JB en ATV” apologized for causing the inconvenience of ‘Puchito’, his partner’s nephew, for minimizing his presence in television comedy.

“Yes, I went too far in saying that I didn’t like him and I was angry with him, because it’s not like that,” he said. He also added that his words about the deceased ‘Tripita’ were misunderstood.

“I know that Manolo Rojas resented me for saying that ‘Tripa’ was not a great teacher for me. He meant that my teacher was ‘Waffle Maker,’” he explained.

What did ‘Cachay’ say about Danny Rosales?

On the B&H Podcast program, José Luis ‘Cachay’ assured that his colleague was ‘fumed up’. “Danny Rosales has a good energy, but what’s wrong with him… an ego,” he said.

“You haven’t traveled anything, you still have a long way to go. You think that making humor in Peru is everything; go to Chile, see if you make us laugh; Go to Ecuador, let’s see if you make us laugh, ”said the remembered traveling comedian again.

Kike Suero asks Danny and Cachay to lead the party in peace

Due to the back and forth that Danny Rosales and the comedian Cachay have thrown at each other in recent weeks, Kike Suero decided to demonstrate to ask them to leave their resentments in the past, since they have been co-workers for a long time.

“ I have seen that both have been attacking each other through social networks and I hope this ends. I feel sorry because they are both my friends and we have been co-workers. or both on the street and on television”, were the words of the comedian.

Danny weighs in on Cachay’s criticism

Danny Rosales replied to his colleague Cachay after he described his co-worker as “lacking humility” and feeling superior for working on the small screen.

Magaly Medina’s program went in search of comedian Rosales to ask his opinion on the matter. “ It’s looking for screen. To the places that I went, they told me last week: ‘Cachay has been and it has been low’. My compadre has to look for new things, reinvent himself”, was Danny’s response, far from being upset.

How did Danny Rosales and ‘Cachay’ meet?

‘Cachay’ recalled how he met Danny Rosales. According to her, he was on a program on Red Global. “We started on channel 13, then the “Kings of laughter” on Red Global. I remember that the first time I came out, ‘Cara de chancho’ was there, in the group and he was the ugliest”, he recounted.

“My compadre ‘Tripita’ called me… I passed the casting, and when I entered they were all there, gathered,” added the comedian. He also talked about the other actors who went through the program and with whom he went out to the streets to make the public laugh.

How did the discussions between Danny Rosales and ‘Cachay’ begin?

The constant accusations between Danny Rosales Y ‘Chachay’ They began when the latter declared for the cameras of “Magaly tv, la firma”. In the interview they conducted with him, “Cachay” assured that Danny and his partner Dayanita had forgotten their origins as traveling comedians.

“Danny Rosales has a bit of an ego. (…) Just like Dayanita too, they have lost their humility, there are people who suddenly go crazy with money. He is still a street comedian, he has to get off, he has to learn that he started out on the street. Suddenly, because he works on a program, he believes that he has already beaten everyone, ”he commented.