danny rosales He apologized to Pepino for speaking ill of him after the controversy with Dayanita for a show in the province. The comedic actor admitted his mistake on the recent edition of “JB on ATV” and apologized for offending him. In this way, he put an end to the differences and quarrels that occurred in the last week of June. He pointed out that he appreciates him very much and does not want to lose his friendship. “I have a 28-year career and it is the first time that I am wrong, I admit it. But there is a truth that I am not going to make public.I love you very much“, he expressed.

Likewise, Pepino regretted what happened by not showing up at an event he had to attend. “I apologize to the public, because they deserve more respect. I never thought it would come to this with him. I would never have said something like that about him,” added the new pull of ATV.

