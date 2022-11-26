A tragedy marred the concert of danny ocean in Mexico. In the early hours of this November 26, a shooting was reported in the state of Morelia, after the show offered by the singer.

According to the first reports, an armed group would have started the shooting against some trucks located near the Monumental Square of Moreliawhere the Venezuelan interpreter appeared.

Danny Ocean mourns tragedy at his concert

After this fateful event, Danny Ocean came forward and could not hide his bewilderment at what had happened. In addition, he expressed solidarity with all those affected.

“I don’t understand why these things happen if we came with a message of love. I don’t even know what to say, I’ve never been in this situation, ”wrote the singer on his Instagram stories.

“Please take care of yourselves, I am with you. My channels are open for whatever you need. This does not change the love I feel for every corner of Mexico.” ended.

Post by Danny Ocean Photo: Instagram

Shooting at Danny Ocean concert leaves one dead

The shooting that was reported outside the Danny Ocean concert left, according to the latest reports, one dead and several injured. So far, the authorities have not issued any statement with more details in this regard.

It is on social networks, users are documenting images and information about what happened.