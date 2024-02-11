Danny Oceanthe renowned Venezuelan singer, has announced a tour of Mexico which promises to be an unmissable event for its followers in the country. This tour will take you to several Mexican cities and will offer his fans the opportunity to experience the magic of his music up close. With a repertoire that includes hits like 'I refuse'the artist seeks to connect with his audience through presentations that will highlight the best of his musical career. Danny Ocean's tour in Mexican lands is a highly anticipated eventgiven the popularity of the urban genre and the strong presence of the performer's followers in the country.

When will Danny Ocean's tour be in Mexico?

Danny Ocean's tour in Mexico is scheduled to begin in May 2025 and will run through July. Specific dates and ticket pre-sale details have already been announced, allowing fans to prepare in advance to ensure their attendance at these events.

In which cities will Danny Ocean perform in Mexico?

Danny Ocean will visit various locations throughout Mexico and include important points such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, among others. Each concert will provide attendees with a unique experience, marked by the singer's unmistakable style and energy.

What are the dates on which Danny Ocean will perform?

Concert dates Danny Ocean They span from May to July, with presentations on different days and cities. This provides multiple opportunities for fans to enjoy their music live, choosing when and where best suits their capabilities.

May 11, 2025: Torreón

May 12, 2025: Saltillo

May 17, 2025: Tuxtla

May 18, 2025: Villa Hermosa

May 23, 2025: Guadalajara

May 30, 2025: Oaxaca

May 31, 2025: Puebla

June 1, 2025: Cuernavaca

June 7, 2025: CDMX

June 14, 2025: León

June 28, 2025: Toluca

June 29, 2025: Querétaro

June 30, 2025: Pachuca

July 4, 2025: Hermosillo

July 11, 2025: Mérida

Danny Ocean will perform in Mexico in 2025. Photo: Ticketmaster

When do tickets go on sale for Danny Ocean's concert in Mexico?

Attention! The sale of tickets for the musical tour of Danny Ocean It will start this Wednesday, February 14 for HSBC bank clients. For the general public it will be available starting Friday the 16th of this month.

Where to buy tickets for the Danny Ocean concert in Mexico?

Ticket sales will be available at Ticketmaster platform for fans who are residing in Mexico City and Guadalajara. On the other hand, If you are in one of the other announced locations, you can get your tickets at Label.



