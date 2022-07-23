For Noppert, his best World Matchplay ever came to an end. De Fries stranded twice directly in the first round in his first three editions and reached the second round in 2020. The 31-year-old Noppert, who won the UK Open last March, was too strong for Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney and compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode this edition. Price proved too strong tonight in Blackpool.

Price broke the Dutchman for the first time in the eighth leg. The Welshman was already supreme in the phase before, but left Noppert in the game with a few missed doubles (only 5 out of 14 hits). In that phase, Price averaged over 102, while Noppert only hit 93.81.

The Iceman made the crowd explode moments later, by throwing a 9-darter. It was already the fourth perfect leg of the year for the number one in the world, who wrote a record to his name. It turned out to be the signal for Price to step on the accelerator a little deeper, so that he definitively distanced himself from his Dutch opponent. A revival of Noppert followed, but that was not enough to fight back in the match. See also League of Legends, Netflix and Disney + boost the Canary Islands in the animation industry

Price therefore remains in the race for his first overall win at the World Matchplay ever. Until this year, a place in the quarterfinals was his best achievement during the tournament on English soil. The Welsh list leader of the Order of Merit will face the winner of the poster between Michael van Gerwen and Dimitri van den Bergh in the final.

Statistics Price-Noppert Number of times 180: 13-6

Average: 102.37-97.79

Finish percentage: 47.22%-40.74%

Highest Finish: 141-120

