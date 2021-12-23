Noppert started his match energetically and scored a 180 in his first inning. Still, ‘The Freeze’ could not prevent 47-year-old Heaver from breaking it immediately and then also pulling the set. In particular, Noppert’s doubles did not run properly. In the second act, Noppert did have the upper hand. The average of his British opponent, who is eighty places lower on the Order of Merit, dropped far and the Dutchman took advantage of this by tying the score. With that, the resistance ‘Tsunami’ was broken: Noppert ran unperturbed to a 3-1 victory. He will face Ryan Searle in the third round.

,,I was below triple 20 every time”, Noppert was critical of himself at RTL 7. ,,It was a struggle. I am really sorry that I didn’t throw better, because this is not what you want. Nevertheless I’m glad I won.” “The audience was very present,” said Noppert about the packed Alexandra Palace in London. “It was really explosive. I’m not always used to that, because I’m not on the podium every week.”

Noppert’s average was indeed not something to write home about at 88.42 per three arrows, but his British opponent was still well below that with 85.19. The Dutchman had a finish percentage of 27.78, compared to 38.46 percent for Heaver. Reaching the third round at the PDC World Cup equals Noppert’s best performance, who missed the first round of this tournament as number 18 in the world. He was once a losing finalist at the BDO World Cup. Noppert is having a great season, with his place in the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix particularly striking.

