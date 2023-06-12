Player’s Championship 13Danny Noppert has reached the second round of the Players Championship 13 in Hindesheim, Germany without too many problems. In Halle 39, the Dutchman won 6-2 against Spaniard Jose Antonio Justicia Perales, the number 77 in the world. Dirk van Duijvenbode also advanced to the next round.
Aubergenius had no child to Steve Lennon. The Irishman took two more legs, but eventually went down 6-2. Vincent van der Voort failed to survive the first round. The Dutch destroyer had to bow to the Pole Krzysztof Ratajski, who won 6-3 in legs.
The Players Championship 13 and 14 will be completed today and tomorrow in Hildesheim, Germany, where a prize pool of £100,000 is being fought for. The playing field has 128 participants. Today 25 Dutch people are participating. The winner goes home with 12,000 pounds, which is about 14,000 euros.
Other results Dutch (first round)
Michael Smith – Richard Veenstra: 6-4
Martin Schindler – Jimmy Hendriks
Jose de Sousa – Danny Jansen: 6-4
