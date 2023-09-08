American actor Danny Masterson was sentenced today, Thursday 7 September, to 30 years in prison for the rape of two women. This was announced by the New York Times which recalls how Masterson is known, above all, for his role in the sitcom ‘That’ 70s Show ‘. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo sentenced him after hearing the women’s statements and feeling the lasting impact of Masterson’s actions on their lives.

“This has been a long and arduous road for Masterson’s victims,” ​​Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, adding he hopes the women’s courage can be an example to others. ”Not only did they survive his abuse of him, but they also survived a system that is often not kind to the victims,” he concluded.