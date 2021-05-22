Danny Masterson he is scheduled to meet with the courts to respond to the serious accusations of three women against him. The actor could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

It turns out that the actor, known for having participated in the remembered series That 70′s Show, was denouncing for several crimes of rape. However, only in three were sufficient evidence found to start a lawsuit.

For four days, Charlaine F. Olmedo, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, listened to the testimonies of the three victims, between 23 and 28 years old, who said that the actor sexually abused them between 2001 and 2003 when they agreed on the Church of Scientology.

According to the AP news agency, Danny Masterson he has denied the allegations since they were released. He attended court with friends and family.

Meanwhile, Efe, reported that the actor’s lawyer Tom Mesereau denied absolutely all the charges against his sponsor and described the process as a revenge against the cult practiced by the artist, since the alleged victims left the Church of Scientology.

The allegations had come to light in 2017, the year Netflix fired Danny Masterson from The Ranch series over those allegations. This news broke seven months before the Hollywood abuse scandal committed by Harvey Weinstein was uncovered.

