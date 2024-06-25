Leaving the European Championship after the group stage was too much of an embarrassment for the reigning European champions. But how much Italy had to suffer and struggle to survive against Croatia. It was only in the eighth minute of injury time that substitute Mattia Zaccagni made the saving 1-1 that plunged the opposite neighbor into mourning. With this, Luka Modric’s hero role disappeared, to the anger of the Croatian national coach. He thought that referee Danny Makkelie had allowed play to continue for far too long.

#Danny #Makkelie #punished #drama #Croatia #Luka #Modric #Italy #Unjustifiable