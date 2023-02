For Makkelie it means his second Dutch top competition in a short time. On Sunday he whistled the game between leader Feyenoord and PSV (2-2) in the Eredivisie.

Ingmar Oostrom has been appointed as referee for the cup match between PSV and FC Emmen and Rob Dieperink will lead the meeting between Feyenoord and NEC. Those two duels in the eighth finals are on Wednesday.