Danny Makkelie has again been assigned a match with major interests by FIFA. The Dutch referee will whistle the group match between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and top striker Robert Lewandowski’s Poland on Wednesday.

It will be the second appearance of 39-year-old Makkelie at the World Cup. He refereed the game between Spain and Germany (1-1) last Sunday and made a good impression. His assistants are Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries. Pol van Boekel acts as video referee.

Just like with Spain – Germany, Makkelie can prepare for an emotionally charged duel, because both Poland and Argentina are far from certain of reaching the knockout phase. Poland is at the top of group C with 4 points, the Argentines have one point less.

But in the same group, Saudi Arabia (3 points) and Mexico (1 point) also have plenty of chance to continue. Both games kick off on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. Only the numbers one and two in the group join the last sixteen in Qatar.





