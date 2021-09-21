The court of Rotterdam has ordered Danny M. convicted to a prison sentence of four years and six months for trading so-called crypto telephones. He sold the encrypted telephones to criminals for years with his company Ennetcom. He was also involved in money laundering.

The phones are popular among criminals because they are said to be ‘unbreakable’. Danny M. sold telephones, among other things, to the attackers of the Telegraaf building in 2018. In 2016, the Public Prosecution Service had a major blow to a raid on Ennetcom. Researchers found 3.6 million messages from criminals on Canadian servers of the Dutch company.

An analysis also shows that the 800 e-mail addresses analyzed were almost all known to the police for serious criminal activities. In addition, 75 percent of the messages analyzed were “criminally related.” The court says that M. was aware of this and that due to the large size and long period of money laundering, there is customary money laundering.

Danny M., 41, has also been convicted of illegal possession of weapons and forgery. A 36-year-old accountant from Ennetcom has been sentenced to a three-month suspended prison sentence and 180 hours of community service. According to the court, she would have made false invoices for the company.