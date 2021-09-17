The franchise of Borderlands is not afraid to incorporate extremely bizarre concepts that we would not normally see in any other game, so it should not surprise us that at some point, the actor Danny DeVito He came close to having his own character in the third installment of the saga.

Randy Pitchford, President of Gearbox Software, revealed the story of how it was that DeVito almost got involved in Borderlands 3. Basically Pitchford was invited to the filming set of the show ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ‘, and here he had the opportunity to talk with the actor. DeVito and Pitchford they talked about all kinds of topics, including video games. DeVito admitted to being interested in having a role within the game, and from that, Pitchford started working on various ideas.

Want to know how Typhon DeLeon was created? Here’s a thread: About five years ago, I was invited to visit the set of Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Here’s a selfie of me in Paddy’s bar. 1/15 pic.twitter.com/NaYqIziffU – Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) September 13, 2021

In one of them he came up with a character known as Typhon, which would be the first Vault Hunter within the universe of Borderlands. Eventually, one of the developers of Gearbox, Mike Cosner, he ended up staying with this role. Pitchford he kept insisting with DeVito but due to scheduling problems, among other things, he decided to abandon the idea completely.

Via: ComicBook