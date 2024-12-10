The Bundesliga soccer team FSV Mainz 05 has to temporarily do without its right-back Danny da Costa. The 31-year-old suffered a strain in his adductor area during the 3-4 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, his club announced. He suffered the injury after just two minutes, and the former Frankfurt player had to be substituted shortly afterwards. Costa will therefore miss the home game next Saturday (3.30 p.m.) against league leaders Bayern Munich. However, there is no threat of a longer absence: “In the best case scenario,” Costa could return to team training next week, according to the Mainz team.