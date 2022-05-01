Mexico. Sinaloa singer Danny Castro Launches I love you, his new promotional theme which Hussein Barreras composed, creator of the success Te presumo, with band El Recodo de don Cruz Lizárraga.

In an interview with DEBATE, Danny, who began to feel interest in music and singing since his childhood, mentions that through I love you he intends to “hook” the public with his lyrics, he also defines it as “inspiring”.

“I love you not only talks about love in the passionate aspect, but in other aspects: love for oneself, love for God, love for parents. I liked it a lot since I heard it, I also trust Hussein as a composer, always I really liked his style of writing songs.”

Danny also points out that he does not have priority for one type of audience, he sings for everyone. and I love you “fits” in any type of audience: “In young people, in adults, in elderly people, the idea, I repeat, is to be able to “hook” people with this inspiring theme.”

Danny Castro has been a member of groups such as Banda Sairú de Ramón Urias, and is now a solo singer. Photo: Courtesy

Danny defines himself as a young man passionate about music and he has always been characterized by euphoria and a very particular energy and it would be in his high school stage when he really decided that dedicating himself to music was what he wanted to do in his life, and that is how it has been until now.

Years ago, he relates, he was a member of Ramón Urias’s Banda Sairú, and with her he had the opportunity to record three albums, in addition to sharing the stage with artists and groups such as Banda El Recodo, Los Recoditos, La Arrolladora, banda El limon de don René Camacho, José Manuel Zamacona “Los Yonic’s”, among others.

In his career it is also noted that for three years he belonged to the ranks of Gerardo Urias’s Banda Pueblo Alegre, and as an actor he has participated in stagings such as The Wizard of Oz.

Danny recently participated in the Latino Awards Chicago 2022, organized by Zonika digital radio Chicago, broadcaster from Chicago, USA, achieving the nomination with her song My friend loneliness and is nominated; the award ceremony will be on August 28, 2022.