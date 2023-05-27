Are they more than friends? Danny Rosales was a guest on the YouTube program of Katty Villalobos, current reporter for “Send whoever is in charge.” In the middle of the interview, the communicator challenged the comedian to call Gabriela Serpa and play a practical joke on him. However, the member of “JB en ATV” never imagined that the model would be accompanied by Alfredo Benavides, who made a surprising revelation during the conversation.

After a few minutes trying to make her colleague believe that she was calling her to “square” her, the dancer asked her to be serious. “Danny, don’t be playing, then,” she said. Given this, the comedian revealed where she was; However, he did not think that Jorge Benavides’s brother would interrupt saying: “Hey, I’m entering a hotel and you call”, comment that made all those present ‘explode’ with laughter.

YOU CAN SEE: Doesn’t Claudia Serpa want Alfredo Benavides as her brother-in-law? Model thinks about the alleged affair with her sister

What does Claudia Serpa think about Gabriela and Alfredo’s alleged romance?

After the constant flirting between Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa, Claudia, who is the sister of the “JB en ATV” actress, spoke with La República to give her opinion on the alleged romance between the two characters. This was what she said to her.

“I don’t know if she’s in love. He (Alfredo Benavides) has to make the family fall in love first and then her,” he said at the beginning. Likewise, he did not want to answer if he sees the humorist as a brother-in-law. “I love you very much, Alfredo,” she added.

Does Brenda Serpa not approve of Gabriela and Alfredo Benavides’ romance?

Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides visited the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” to talk about the rumors of an alleged romance between the two. Through social networks, Brenda Serpa He shared part of the interview that his sister had and surprised by commenting that the comedian would not be the right person for his relative.

“This is how we Serpa sisters are. We fell in love with our hearts and we were clowns, “she commented at first. Later she added her. “Sister, he doesn’t deserve you.”

Would Gabriela Serpa want to be part of the Benavides family?

Rumors of a romance between Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides continue, even her brother, Jorge, has taken advantage of this event to use it in the sketches of his program. In one of them, he asked the comedic actress if she would like to join her family after formalizing with the actor.

“Honestly, would you like to be part of the (Benavides) family?” JB asked. Gabriela Serpa replied: “Of course, it is a very talented family and I respect Mr. Jorge a lot, his family.”

Did Gabriela Serpa go to lunch with the Benavides family?

The comic actress Gabriela Serpa demonstrated an affinity with Jorge Benavides and his wife, Karin Marengo, outside the recording sets. And it is that Magaly Medina showed a photo in which she is seen enjoying a restaurant with them and also with Alfredo, with whom she would be dating.

When asked about this image, the influencer managed to say the following: “The family has already accepted me.” While, Alfredo Benavides tried to minimize the fact. “I’m going to get bored, I’m not always going to be there and I’m going to go slowly,” added Gabriela.

Does Alfredo Benavides want a relationship with Gabriela Serpa?

In an interview with Magaly Medina, Alfredo Benavides accepted that he does feel attracted to Gabriela Serpa. “I’ve known her since she was in ‘Welcome the afternoon’ (…). I’m 51 years old and yes, of course I like her,” he said. However, he said that she does not dare to be in a relationship. “The thing is, I think I’m polyamorous,” he added with a laugh.

Alfredo Benavides is almost 20 years older than Gabriela Serpa. Photo: Composition LR/Magaly TV

