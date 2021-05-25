The trial of an activist from the Dannenröder forest began on Tuesday, who is said to have kicked a police officer in the head. The prelude was accompanied by protests from environmental and climate protectionists.

Protests against the trial: environmental activists put up a poster in front of the regional court to demand the release of the accused woman who does not want to give her name. Image: dpa

R.and six months after the protests against the further construction of the Autobahn 49 in the Dannenröder Forest in Central Hesse, the trial against a woman in the Alsfeld district court began on Tuesday. She is said to have kicked a police officer in the head on a rope traverse at a height of around 15 meters in a protest camp. The woman is said to have pushed her knee in the face of another officer. The woman’s identity is unknown. She is charged with assaulting law enforcement officers and dangerous bodily harm, among other things. It is the first major criminal trial surrounding the protests against the transport project.

The prelude was accompanied by protests by environmental and climate protectionists. In front of the courthouse they waited with banners that read “Climate protection is not a crime! You are the criminals ”and chanted“ Freedom for Ella ”. The police spoke of around 40 participants in the demonstration.

“Considerable doubts about the trustworthiness”

The defendant is defended by the lawyer Tronje Döhmer. Originally, two other election defenders wanted to take part in the process, including the well-known environmental activist Jörg Bergstedt. But they had been rejected. At the beginning of the trial, the presiding judge rejected complaints on the grounds that there were “considerable doubts about the trustworthiness”.

In the Dannenröder forest near Homberg / Ohm as well as in the nearby Maulbacher forest (both Vogelsbergkreis) and in the Herrenwald near Stadtallendorf (district Marburg-Biedenkopf) trees had been felled for the further construction of the motorway. Environmental and climate protection activists protested against this, erecting tree houses and numerous barricades, especially in the Dannenröder forest. These were gradually evacuated by the police last autumn. There were also incidents again and again. The A49 is supposed to connect Kassel and Gießen more directly with each other.