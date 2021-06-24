A.In the Bockenheimer Warte a man with long, shaggy hair sits cross-legged and is angry. Behind him, two others hold a cloth banner that says “Climate protection is not a crime”. The court verdict against the activist from the protest camp in Dannenröder Forest, who does not want to reveal her identity and is called Ella by her supporters, is not fair, says the man, but “politically motivated”. And it has only one purpose: to intimidate the movement.

“They want to tame us and make us submissive, but they won’t succeed,” says the man and gets a lot of applause for this. About 150 people came to the rally. For them, the convicted activist, whose name is not known and where she comes from, is a fighter for the good cause of climate protection.

Two years and three months in prison

The district court in Alsfeld sees it completely differently: There the woman was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Wednesday. During the evacuation of the protest camp in November, she is said to have defended herself from a rope traverse at a height of 15 meters with kicks and knees against two SEK officials. She is said to have hit one of the policemen in the face with the knee, while she kicked the other several times in the face and once in the head. Because the police officer was in danger of falling from a great height, he was scared to death. This was also the reason for the high penalty in court.

The participants in the Frankfurt demonstration speak of a “game played out”. They march through Leipziger Strasse, a black block in front, pyrotechnics are ignited, green and red smoke blows through the street. “All cops are targets,” shout the protesters – all police officers are targets. And: “First the SEK, then the whole police, we want Frankfurt free of the Nazis.”

“Anger, anger, anger like never before”

Instead of rainbow flags, the black banners of the anarchists are waved, the crowd loudly chants “Anger, anger, anger like never before”. A banner with the well-known logo of the Fridays For Future movement can be seen in the front of the train. Behind it, young men have holed up: dressed all in black and masked.

Shortly before the church square, a row of police officers blocked the street. An announcement called on the demonstrators to communicate with the police about the further course of their elevator. They don’t want to accept that at first, but in the end an agreement is reached and the train can move on.