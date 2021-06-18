This June 18, the new season of Elite, the famous Netflix series in which Danna Paola participated in the first seasons where she played Lucrecia Montesinos Hendrich, opens. Although at first Lu was one of the villains in the story, especially because she made life impossible for Nadia, in the end the two ended up being friends.

Thanks to her participation in the Elite, Danna Paola made her way and became known internationally. After leaving the series, now the actress has focused on her career in music and has released songs such as “Oye Pablo”, “Sodio”, “Calla tú”, among others, but no doubt many will miss seeing her in the production of Netflix.

Although many were surprised not to see Danna Paola in Elite, a few weeks ago on the Spanish program El Hormiguero, Danna Paola revealed the reasons why she was no longer in the fourth season of the series.

“It was tough. Just when you started talking about the fourth season of Elite, that started talking during the third, and we already knew how the story was going to end. It was also a decision of all of us who went out.”

Referring to the famous Disney character, Hannah Montana, Danna Paola assured that while she was working on the Elite recordings she also entered the recording studio to perform her songs.

“I divided my life between being an actress and a singer at the same time. So, while I was composing, we were releasing ‘Bad Fame’, which has been one of the songs that has been heard the most since I released music. It has been very cool for me to say about All of a sudden I said, ‘Well, I like to work, I give 100 percent of my work, because I’m a perfectionist, I’m super workaholic,’ and I said, ‘Well, I can’t divide myself.’ I was leaving the Elite shoot and going to the studio. , and then I would come home and have to make a call or interviews, “he said.

Danna Paola had to make a very important decision: choose the music or the performance, so the actress decided the latter, which is why she declined the offer to appear in the fourth season of Elite.

“I think I have, for the first time, give my music a chance. Sometimes I had a hard time believing that I needed to stay in music, until I understood what I was capable of and we could begin to see what it was like that way, and I had to say no to Elite 4. ”

PJG