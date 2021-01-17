Danna Paola kicked off 2021 with the release of her new musical album KO, which is inspired by some of her life experiences in recent years.

In this new record production, the singer refers to the gender violence with your theme “Shut up you”. In a recent interview with the program Sale el sol, the interpreter told details about this new material.

“I think it is a topic that I needed to write about this situation. I was in Madrid, I was living in Madrid since 2018, just before 8M, and the first feminist march of 8M I went to was in Madrid. I really wanted to write something because it is not that in a relationship or with a specific person I have experienced violence, but we have all experienced violence in some way, unconsciously, “he said.

Likewise, the Mexican artist assured that within her work environment she has also had bad experiences and has witnessed the machismo that exists in the music industry.

“Within this industry, I have experienced a lot of machismo. I have been tried to shut up many times. I said it and it has been a note everywhere of: ‘Calladita, I don’t look prettier’ “, said the protagonist of” Elite “.

“I am a very direct person, very transparent and I have learned a lot about feminism in the last three years and for me it has really been an internal catharsis, to say, ‘I need to write a song that talks about this,’” added Danna Paola.

Danna Paola, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.