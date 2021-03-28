He poses before the photographer tells him how to position himself, he needs to approve the portrait that the professional has made while an entourage of four women retouch his bangs, the hair fall below his shoulders and the makeup on his face. At just 25 years old, Danna Paola has grown up after a lifetime in the spotlight. Now try to do a reset, as he explains to EL PAÍS, and publishes KO (Knockout), an album that is “a reflection” of his “love life”. “These last two years of my life have been very hard and this album is the result of that whirlwind of emotions,” he says under tiny blue glass glasses.

Thanks to this therapeutic process, Paola has been able to find herself and, most importantly for her, she has learned to love herself. “This personal search for my empowerment as a woman and as a person made me understand that individuality is part of the life process. To love me to be able to love others ”, sentence. Transforming her feelings into music and making her fully involved as the author of her own lyrics has been the greatest of her therapies. But not the only one. The actress who played the evil Lucrecia in the hit Netflix series Elite He talks openly about the psychological help he has received for years.

“Therapy is very necessary to understand yourself. I am very sensitive to my emotions and it has been difficult for me to understand many things in my head ”, he admits. She does not rule out that the anxiety that she suffers may be the result of stress and of everything she has experienced at the cost of having exposed her life to the media since she was a child, but instead of showing herself as a victim Paola prefers to use her speech as a flag: “ Mental health is important for this industry and for life ”.

This Mexican has been famous practically since she was born. Daughter of a singing father and a mother who has always worked in the world of acting, at the age of four she starred in her first soap opera and at six she released her first musical album. His childhood has not been common. Suffered bullying of his classmates, he changed schools four times and ended up completing his training with private teachers, but Danna Paola does not shy away from her childhood stardom and would not change anything about her past. “I have learned to punches (Understood, with blows) but that means that I have not lived in my world of candy, but that I have had to build the castle alone, and it makes me feel very proud “, she acknowledges in a Spanglish constant.

She explains that it was as a result of the March 8, 2018 march in Madrid that her head clicked and she decided to contribute her grain of sand to feminism through her music. Some of the 11 songs on her new album are an ode to the collective and “a way to give a voice to many women,” she points out and acknowledges that she has suffered from machismo inside and outside the industry. “In certain relationships in my life there was a lot of psychological damage and a lot of devaluation of my person,” admits who has publicly denounced that a hair products company called her “fat” after recording a commercial for them and that just a few years ago She suffered an episode of abuse in Madrid when a group of boys tried to drug her to get over her.

Far from keeping a bad memory, Danna Paola claims to feel the Spanish capital as her second home. Here he came almost four years ago to record Elite And just when her acting career was in full swing, the artist has decided to focus on music. “I was dividing myself a lot for a while, I had a kind of double life but I needed to give myself the opportunity to prove myself as a singer,” says who seems to have found his true identity despite being KO his fifth studio album in his career.

After a personal crisis at age 20 that almost led Danna Paola to leave the industry for a gastronomy career in France, the singer has become the Mexican artist with the most followers On Instagram, more than 30 million, has launched a clothing line, has been the image of L’Oreal or Puma and has given voice and music to Disney films. It does not close the doors to return to acting in the future, but while it will develop its most direct facet with the Spanish public as a member of the jury of Top Star, how much is your voice worth?, Mediaset’s new talent show. Something that is not new for Danna Paola, who already assumed that role in The academy, other talent show from his native Mexico.