A few days ago Danna Paola wore a wardrobe that Belinda had previously used, which caused a great controversy around a rivalry between both singers. But to dispel these rumors, Danna spoke of this peculiar coincidence during an interview on Windowing, where he also revealed that Beli no wanted make a song with it.

“What can I tell you? It looks very nice. Do you know what the problem is? Just when you don’t ask for an explanation, there it is, I mean … fuck, is that it makes me laugh a lot. I go, ‘Fuck! But what is the desire to want to compete?‘”, said the interpreter of” Ordinary love “to Linet Bridge about the wardrobe with which both agreed.

“At some point we agreed that we were going to make a song, she said no and I said: ‘Well, perfect’ “, Danna revealed. have“.

Regarding the wardrobe they agreed with, Danna pointed out that “there are many stylist in the world. We were both in Spain, it looks great, you can also buy it if you want, it is from Maria Escoté. I took the photos when I dyed myself blonde that day. For marketing, you do an ingest long in advance when you release a single. ”

The singer pointed out that she did not use this garment to “fuck anyone, I didn’t even know, imagine.” AND even invited to buy it: “Let’s use it all! There are no exclusives in things, for crying out loud“.

“A note came out that I had a tantrum because I wanted to use that wardrobe for my video clip and that is why I cannot use it because my record company prohibited me … They do not forbid me anything, I am the one who manages my image with a great team behind“, he stressed.

Lastly, Danna said that “I had no idea someone else had used it. This is supposed to be a designer mistake; if they told me that nobody had put it on, it is because nobody had put it on yet“.

