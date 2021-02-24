After her transit through Netflix in the series ‘Elite’, the Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola has gone from being a villain to playing a brave heroine for another streaming giant: Disney. After dubbing Rapunzel in Tangled (2010), she will now be the voice in Spanish of the protagonist in Raya and the Last Dragon, which will premiere on March 5 in some Latin American cinemas and simultaneously on Disney + with Premier Access.

“Playing Raya is the coolest thing that ever happened to me because she is an independent warrior and not a princess who seeks happiness alongside a prince, or to be saved by him. Today, part of feminism and empowerment is that we are all warriors and we have the opportunity to lead a movie. And it is great that we evolve as the situations in the world go, “said the youth star during a Zoom meeting with La República.

As a child, she grew up watching Disney movies. “Disney has been with me for as long as I can remember, my parents instilled that magic in me, their films have inspired my life and career,” he says, although he says that now he prefers heroines to princesses. “I always liked villains, because I see that they also suffer, that they have a heart, there is always a behind in them. From Marvel, Wonder Woman has been one of my favorite characters and also Frozen, but I think Raya will be an iconic character because he identifies so much with my life. It was a great experience to put my emotions into him, it is part of the challenge ”.

In the story, Raya is a young warrior who must save her kingdom from life-threatening monsters with the help of the last dragon. “I love the diversity of the characters in the story. It is that, that sometimes we judge by appearance and not by the interior. This film is like a hug for me as a spectator, because it leaves messages for future generations of women: that they must have an aspiration, that they will not need a prince to do it. Love comes from family, from friends, it is universal ”, reflects the 25-year-old actress who now sports blonde locks.

Regarding the recurring point of the family, from which Disney stories start, the artist says: “I think it is part of our training, the values ​​that they teach us. I believe that family is a fundamental factor in any person, and sometimes we forget because we are focused on work or on the partner, but the family will always accompany you. It is not always the best relationship, there is no perfect family, but the family is the engine of our lives and one would do anything for it “.

For Danna Paola, Raya and the Last Dragon is also a necessary film in these times of pandemic. “It is a perfect combination for the times we are living in and necessary to see, analyze and raise awareness of union and trust, to make allies because one cannot alone in life. You have to learn to generate groups, to trust and grow as human beings ”, he says.

The film will be released in parallel in theaters and through Disney Plus. What modality do you prefer? We asked him, “Well, the comfort of seeing him at home is wonderful, I enjoy it a lot. It’s very cool, but the magic of cinema is something that I miss, that I miss very much. I’d rather have both options because Raya is a movie to watch many times. ” The film will be seen on Disney + from April 3.