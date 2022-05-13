Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The day danna paola garcia He had waited so long, it finally arrived, the day of his fifteen years.

danna paola garcia was celebrated by her parents, Yasmid Ibarra and Manuel García, for their fifteen years with a religious ceremony in the Santa Inés parish.

The mass was officiated by Father Jaime Homero Portillo, his godparents being Karla Ibarra and Álvaro Rojo. While the reception was held in the Versalles Hall with the setting of the San Miguel band and a DJ from the city.

A special day

From early in the morning, with enthusiasm and nervousness, Danna Paola prepared herself to look like a princess at the event. During the religious ceremony, she remained serene and calm as she received her father’s blessing for her transition to her adult life.

Once at the reception, Danna Paola walked the dance floor accompanied by her parents and godmothers. Seconds later, the waltz began, with the songs “Don’t grow up anymore” and “Perfect”, being hers the first of hers to dance with her, her father Manuel García.

During the waltz, the sweet fifteen-year-old danced with her parents, godparents and loved ones, surprising her with a shower of gold paper.

On the other hand, the menu that was offered to the guests consisted of breast in plum sauce, fettuccini and Azteca salad; in addition to candy bar and cake.