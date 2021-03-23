The singer Danna Paola is in Madrid, Spain, where she traveled to be part of the talk show El hormiguero. During his stay in that country, he had an emotional reunion with his friends from the series Elite from Netflix.

On his official Instagram account, he published several photographs of what the dinner was together with the young actors of the successful production. “Life”, wrote the Mexican in the description of the images.

The photos show artists Claudia Salas, Omar Ayuso, and Mina El Hammani, who played Rebeka, Omar, and Nadia, respectively, on the Netflix series. In addition to dinner, everyone shared a walk through the streets of Madrid.

The publication already has more than 3,380,000 reactions from its followers on Instagram.

Elite fans expressed the amazement they felt upon seeing the photos of Danna Paola. “I already missed seeing them together”, “Elite Family”, “What I missed came true” were some of the netizens’ comments.

Danna Paola reveals why she left Elite

The Mexican singer Danna Paola revealed that he left Elite because he had to choose his path in a music career.

“I was starting to write good music, although I had a hard time accepting that it was good music. It was hard for me to believe it, that I needed to stay in music. Until I understood what he was capable of and we could begin to see what it was that way. And I had to say no to Elite 4 “, said the interpreter for the program The anthill.

